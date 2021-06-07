Chile coronavirus update: 7,768 new Covid-19 cases, 121 deaths reported

-
Chile reported 7,768 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 121 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 1,427,956 and the death toll to 29,937, the Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported.
The ministry stated that 3,242 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, including 2,777 who are on ventilators, and that the nation's hospitals are reporting over 95 per cent occupancy.
Chile has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, despite the progress of the vaccination campaign, in which more than 54.5 per cent of the target population has been fully vaccinated.
In the last seven days, cases of the pandemic have risen 6 percent nationally, according to ministry figures.
The Chilean regions with the highest increase in cases in the last week are Arica, Aysen, Coquimbo, and O'Higgins.
Minister of Health Enrique Paris said he was concerned about the epidemiological situation in these regions and he urged residents to "continue making an effort to respect health measures.
