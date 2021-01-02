China Covid-19 update: Mainland reports 14 new imported coronavirus cases

The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,287.

Four new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, three each in Tianjin and Guangdong, and one each in Liaoning, Fujian, Shandong and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Saturday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,015 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 272 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

