USA coronavirus update: New York's test positivity rate tops 9%, says Mayor

-
ALSO READ
New York City schools to close again as city fights coronavirus
Lord Ram's image displayed at Times Square in NY to celebrate Bhoomi Poojan
Fearing poll-related violence, security tightens across US; stores board up
Donald Trump calls New York Trump report on tax avoidance 'fake news'
In a 1st, Indian tricolour to be hoisted at iconic Times Square in New York
-
New York City's Covid-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average topped 9 per cent, reaching 9.41 per cent, compared with 8.87 per cent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Friday.
The rate was announced to top 8 percent on December 31 and 7 per cent on December 27. It topped 3 per cent late November, which was believed by the city government to signify the arrival of a second wave of the coronavirus, and has remained above the level ever since, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, the mayor said on Friday that there were 219 new hospitalizations and 3,419 new cases of the coronavirus in the city, adding that "2021 is here and it will be a better year for our city -- but we have to keep up the fight against #COVID19."
On Thursday, New Yorkers stuck to the century-old tradition of celebrating New Year in Times Square with live performance but no massive live audience.
"Happy New Year, New York City! As a city, as a community, we have been through so much this year," the mayor tweeted in regard with the celebration.
"We showed our resolve and proved New York City will come back stronger than ever," he added.
Also on Thursday, de Blasio announced that March 14 will be Covid-19 Remembrance Day in New York City. The city reported its first coronavirus fatality on March 14, 2020, and the event will recognize all those who died from the virus.
"It will be a moment to reflect, but it will also be a moment to look forward and use the lessons we've learned to build a better city," he said.
--IANS
int/
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU