China reports 328 new locally transmitted Covid cases in July: Official

-
ALSO READ
China's new coast guard law might escalate maritime disputes, says US
China moves to tighten scrutiny over credit rating industry
Taliban says it sees China as a 'friend' of Afghanistan: Report
WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
India Inc in China concerned over China's Covid-19 travel restrictions
-
China reported 328 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in July, close to the total of such cases reported in the previous five months, a health official said on Saturday.
Several places in China have recently seen cluster infections linked to imported cases, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference.
In July, 14 provinces reported new locally transmitted confirmed cases or asymptomatic cases, Mi said.
As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread globally, China is facing mounting pressure to guard against the importation of the virus, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Since the beginning of July, China has seen an average of 27 daily new imported cases, Mi said.
Data released by the NHC showed Saturday that more than 1.63 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Friday.
As of Wednesday, a total of 150 million people aged 60 and above in the country had been vaccinated against Covid-19, said He Qinghua, another official from the NHC, at the press conference.
As China is gradually pushing ahead with the vaccination program among minors aged between 12 and 17, around 12.48 million of the population in this age group had been inoculated as of Wednesday, the official said.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU