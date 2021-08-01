BJP to train 400,000 volunteers to curb covid-19 in 200,000 villages

-
ALSO READ
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
West Bengal polls: BJP faces stiff opposition over choice of candidates
PM holds meeting with BJP national secretaries, party chief Nadda
Covid: Congress wants to tarnish the image of India, PM Modi, says BJP
Assam: BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates
-
In a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target to train as many as 4 lakh of its party workers who will go to 2 lakh villages and help people fight the pandemic, said Tarun Chug, National General Secretary, BJP.
"Volunteers have stood up in such large numbers for the first time in a political party. BJP will be training 4 lakh workers who will visit 2 lakh villages to curtail the spread of the virus. The initiative was flagged off on July 28 by BJP National President JP Nadda," he said in an interview with ANI.
Within three days of the initiative, we have successfully achieved the first step in which 103,872 workers have registered with the health volunteers' portal, informed the national general secretary.
Amid the fear of a possible third wave after witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 that created havoc, BJP is gearing up for any unforeseen circumstances.
Tarun Chugh told ANI that BJP has planned to hold workshops in 952 districts and by August 31 the party plans to train 4 lakh volunteers.
"As a humanitarian cause, the BJP will form a voluntary health force to fight the pandemic," Chugh said.
"So far, 5,000 doctors have associated with us. Our health volunteers will educate and aware people. Helpline numbers will also be started," he added.
According to him, this will bridge the gap between people in need and healthcare workers.
India reported 41,649 fresh COVID-19 infections, 37,291 recoveries, and 593 deaths on Saturday, said Union Health Ministry.
With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 3,16,13,993 including 4,08,920 active cases. The active cases constitute 1.29 per cent of the total cases reported.
The recovery rate currently stands at 97.37 per cent while daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent.
The death toll has climbed to 4,23,810 including the 593 new deaths.
In its battle with the pandemic, India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein 46.64 crore tests have been conducted so far.
As a part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, India has administered 46.15 crores (46,15,18,479) vaccine doses so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU