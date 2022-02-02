China reports 36 local, 27 new imported Covid-19 cases

-
China reported 36 new locally transmitted and 27 new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
A total of 27 cases were reported on Monday on the Chinese mainland, reported Xinhua news agency.
Of the new local cases, 15 were reported in the province of Zhejiang, 12 in Tianjin, six in Guangdong, two in Beijing, and one in Hebei, according to the National Health Commission on Wednesday.
Following the recovery of 145 patients on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,802.
The death toll is at 4,636 in China, reported the news agency.
