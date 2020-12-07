China's Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac gets $500 mn in funding for development

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that it had secured approximately $500 million in funding for COVID-19 vaccine development.

In a statement on its website, the company said it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.

Sinovac said the investor is Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)