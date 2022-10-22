JUST IN
Business Standard

Pak needs to take credible, verifiable action against terrorism: India

The world should remain clear that Pakistan must continue to take "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action against terrorism, India said after FATF removed the country from 'grey list'

Topics
Pakistan  | India | Pak in FATF

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pakistan flag
Photo: ANI

The world should remain clear that Pakistan must continue to take "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action against terrorism, India said on Friday after anti-money laundering watchdog FATF removed the neighbouring country from its 'grey list'.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) took off Pakistan from a list of countries under increased monitoring, also known as the 'grey list'.

"It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to media queries on the issue.

"As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11," Bagchi said.

"We understand that Pakistan will continue to work with the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) to further improve its Anti Money Laundering (AML) /Counter Terror Financing (CFT) system," he added.

Pakistan has been taken off the 'grey list' in the wake of Islamabad's "high level political commitment" in dealing with the menace and carrying out reforms in its existing monitoring mechanism, according to the watchdog.

The decision was taken by the FATF in its plenary held in Paris on October 20-21.

Later at a virtual press conference, FATF president T Raja Kumar, who is from Singapore, said Pakistan has largely addressed all the 34 items given by the FATF.

However, he said, Pakistan still needs to continue to work in this regard and the FATF encourages Pakistan to cooperate with the FATF's Asia Pacific Group to combat financial terrorism and money laundering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 06:44 IST

