Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 13 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 11 were reported in Heilongjiang and two in Fujian, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also reported were 18 new imported cases, with 11 in Yunnan, three in Guangdong, two in Jiangsu, and one each in Tianjin and Hunan, the commission said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.

