Chinese mainland reports 24 new imported Covid-19 cases; no new deaths

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 24 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the cases, 11 were reported in Fujian, nine in Shanghai, and one each in Henan, Hunan, Guangdong and Sichuan, Xinhua reported citing the health commission.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, the commission said.

--IANS

