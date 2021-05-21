JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 165.2 mn; deaths surge to more than 3.42 mn
Business Standard

Chinese mainland reports 24 new imported Covid-19 cases; no new deaths

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 24 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday

Topics
Coronavirus | China | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Beijing 

China, coronavirus
(Bloomberg)

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 24 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the cases, 11 were reported in Fujian, nine in Shanghai, and one each in Henan, Hunan, Guangdong and Sichuan, Xinhua reported citing the health commission.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, the commission said.

--IANS

int/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 21 2021. 09:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU