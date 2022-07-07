Chinese mainland reported 94 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 39 in Anhui and 32 in Shanghai, media reported citing the country's health commission on Thursday.

Yesterday, 112 infections were recorded in the mainland, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Anhui province from eastern China, reported 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 128 asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, according to the provincial health commission today.

The new confirmed cases were reported in Sixian County and Lingbi County under Suzhou City.

Yesterday, the province reported 81 cases.

China's industrial hub Shanghai reported 54 COVID-19 cases including 22 local asymptomatic carriers in the last 24 hours, Xinhua News Agency reported today.

However, the Chinese health commission said that a total of 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,265 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, National Health Commission statement read as cited by Xinhua.

Despite the claims, is witnessing a new surge in cases.

COVID-19 returned to the central Chinese city where it first emerged just days after Xi visited the sprawling city, the Daily Mail reported.

Due to the latest outbreak in Beijing, millions of people are facing mandatory testing and thousands are under targeted lockdowns, just days after the city started to lift widespread curbs that had run for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak since late April. has incurred severe effects on the livelihoods of its inhabitants in the first half of 2022 as a result of rigorous lockdowns and demanding testing procedures in different parts of the nation.

The economic impact of the zero-COVID strategy has also dented income. Fiscal revenue fell 4.8 per cent on the year for the four months through April, according to the Finance Ministry, owing mainly to tax refunds aimed at supporting businesses.

