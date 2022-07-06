Delhi logs 600 new Covid cases in a day, positivity rate dips to 3.27%

logged 600 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi''s Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of 18,361 tests conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, it said.

recorded 615 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday.

Of the 9,494 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 149 were occupied on Wednesday, down from 172 a day ago.

The beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the infection in stands at 2,590, up from 2,507 a day ago. As many as 1,856 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,732 a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 420 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent, while one person had succumbed to the disease.

On Sunday, the city had reported 648 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent, while five people had died due to the infection. A day earlier, it had logged 678 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent and two fatalities.

The city saw 813 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent and three deaths on Friday. The day before, it had reported 865 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death.

There are 349 Covid containment zones in Delhi, down from 357 on Tuesday, the bulletin added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of fresh Covid cases had touched the record high of 28,867 in Delhi on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

