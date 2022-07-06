Delhi logs 600 new Covid cases in a day, positivity rate dips to 3.27%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi logs 13,785 new Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 23.86%
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi logs 556 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 1.10%
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
India's fertility rate dips below replacement level: What does it mean?
-
Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi''s Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.
The fresh cases came out of 18,361 tests conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, it said.
Delhi recorded 615 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday.
Of the 9,494 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 149 were occupied on Wednesday, down from 172 a day ago.
The beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases of the infection in Delhi stands at 2,590, up from 2,507 a day ago. As many as 1,856 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,732 a day ago, the bulletin said.
On Monday, the national capital had recorded 420 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent, while one person had succumbed to the disease.
On Sunday, the city had reported 648 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent, while five people had died due to the infection. A day earlier, it had logged 678 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent and two fatalities.
The city saw 813 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent and three deaths on Friday. The day before, it had reported 865 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death.
There are 349 Covid containment zones in Delhi, down from 357 on Tuesday, the bulletin added.
The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
The number of fresh Covid cases had touched the record high of 28,867 in Delhi on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU