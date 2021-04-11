Chopper carrying Lulu Group head crash lands in Kerala; taken to hospital

A helicopter carrying seven people



including NRI businessman M A Yusuf Ali crash-landed at a marshy land near here on Sunday morning, police said here.

All passengers including Yusuf Ali, his wife and three staff members of his and two crew members on board the chopper owned by have been admitted to a private hospital here.

"All of them are safe. They are currently under observation," a top official of the Lakeshore hospital where they are treated told P T I.

The incident occurred at Panangad area at around 8.30 AM on Sunday.

A major accident was averted as the chopper crash landed in a marshy land, locals said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)