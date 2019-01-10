Christian Michel seeks permission from court to contact lawyers, family

on Thursday moved an application before a special (CBI) court seeking permission to make international calls to his family, friends, and lawyers.

The court has sought reply on the application from the authorities till Monday

Michel moved the application through his lawyers, claiming that he had approached jail authorities in this regard, but his request was rejected. He also submitted that he will bear all the necessary costs in this regard.

On January 5, the role of Michel came out in other deals as well, the (ED) told a which sent the alleged middleman in the case to judicial custody till February 26.

The ED also alleged that all the documents submitted in the were false and that he has evidence to prove it.

"His (Christian Michel) role has also come out in other defence deals and money seems to be flowing in that also. We have documents to show they misled the Our probe has been fruitful. We have investigated how cash circulated through multiple and Hawala transactions," said ED

On December 29, the court had sent Michel to a seven-day ED remand.

The helicopter deal, finalised during the previous government headed by then Manmohan Singh, got mired in the allegations of kickbacks.

According to the ED charge sheet, Michel had received kickbacks to the tune of 30 million Euros from for the deal involving the purchase of 12 VIP helicopters. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following bribery allegations.