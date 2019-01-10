Gen Bipin Rawat says SC order decriminalising gay sex doesn't apply to Army

Gen Bipin Thursday suggested that the verdict on decriminalisation of gay sex may not be implemented in the

Gen Rawat, during his annual press conference, said such actions are forbidden in the

At the same time, he added that the Army is not above the law.

"We will not allow this to happen in the Army," he said.

In what was hailed as a historic move, a five-judge constitution bench of the last September unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the rights to equality.

When asked about the court ruling on adultery, he said the Army is conservative.

"We can't allow it to perpetrate into the Army," the Army said.

Last year, the had struck down a colonial-era anti-adultery law, saying it was unconstitutional, dented the individuality of women and treated them as "chattel of husbands".