Circular on requirement of certificate to cover Modi's event withdrawn

The notification that was issued earlier mandating certification of antecedent for the journalists to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Himachal Pradesh on October 5 has been withdrawn, an official said on Tuesday.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform this.
Earlier, an official notification on September 29 asking the District Public Relations Officer to supply a list of all press correspondents, photographers and videographers along with a certificate of their character verification, had triggered row.
"This may be noted that the circular regarding requirement of certification of antecedent for covering PM Modi's events in Bilaspur tomorrow (October 5) stands withdrawn and all press persons recommended by the state DPR and DPRO are welcome to cover the event," the PIB said.
"All journalists are most welcome to cover Prime Minister's visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted," Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu tweeted.
The police officer also said: "The letter written by SP Bilaspur stands withdrawn. Any inconvenience caused is regretted. Journalists are cordially invited to cover Hon'ble PM's visit to H.P. Shall extend cooperation and facilitate their coverage."
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:53 IST
