JUST IN
Circular on requirement of certificate to cover Modi's event withdrawn
Reduction in sown acreage to feed inflation: Bank of Baroda report
EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications
Court sends Russian to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Coronavirus formation modelled for first time, may lead to effective drugs
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities: IAF
mRNA boosters extend Covid protection but wane over time, says study
Poor rainfall in Gangetic plains may spike food inflation in near-term
Thermal plants not co-firing enough biomass likely to face penalty
Centre approves FM Radio Phase-III Policy guidelines' amendments
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Reduction in sown acreage to feed inflation: Bank of Baroda report
Business Standard

Circular on requirement of certificate to cover Modi's event withdrawn

The notification that was issued earlier mandating certification of antecedent for the journalists to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Himachal Pradesh on October 5 has been withdrawn

Topics
Himachal pradesh government | Narendra Modi | Journalists

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The notification that was issued earlier mandating certification of antecedent for the journalists to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Himachal Pradesh on October 5 has been withdrawn, an official said on Tuesday.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform this.

Earlier, an official notification on September 29 asking the District Public Relations Officer to supply a list of all press correspondents, photographers and videographers along with a certificate of their character verification, had triggered row.

"This may be noted that the circular regarding requirement of certification of antecedent for covering PM Modi's events in Bilaspur tomorrow (October 5) stands withdrawn and all press persons recommended by the state DPR and DPRO are welcome to cover the event," the PIB said.

"All journalists are most welcome to cover Prime Minister's visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted," Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu tweeted.

The police officer also said: "The letter written by SP Bilaspur stands withdrawn. Any inconvenience caused is regretted. Journalists are cordially invited to cover Hon'ble PM's visit to H.P. Shall extend cooperation and facilitate their coverage."

--IANS

kvm/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal pradesh government

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU