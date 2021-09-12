Pak hosts intel chiefs of Russia, China, Iran to discuss Afghan situation

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
US considering lifting sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei
Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
Intel unveils 11th Gen H series processors for gaming laptops: Details here
-
Pakistan hosted a meeting of spymasters of some countries in the region on the situation in Afghanistan, a security source said.
There was no official statement on the meeting, but an intelligence source privately confirmed that the session had taken place, Dawn reported.
The meeting was attended by the intelligence heads from Russia, China, Iran and some Central Asian states.
"The hosting of the meeting by Pakistan reflects our sincerity for peace in the region and Afghanistan," the report said.
It was the latest effort by Pakistan, which had over the past few days hosted meetings of the foreign ministers of the six neighbouring countries of Afghanistan and that of their special envoys, to develop a common regional strategy on dealing with challenges emanating from the events unfolding in the war-ravaged country.
Foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries earlier in a meeting on Wednesday "agreed to remain seized of the developments in Afghanistan and coordinate with each other for a holistic, comprehensive and harmonized response," according to a joint statement issued after their meeting.
The regional countries are worried about security situation along their borders with Afghanistan, terrorists using Afghan soil for launching attacks on other countries, spread of extremism, possibility of influx of refugees, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.
--IANS
san/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU