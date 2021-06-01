Class 12 board exams cancelled, PM Narendra Modi says anxiety should end

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2021: Date sheet released on cbse.nic.in
CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister
CBSE to declare 2021 board exam dates on Dec 31 at 6 pm: Education Minister
CBSE exams 2021 from May 4, results by July 15, says education minister
CBSE decision: States that have postponed or cancelled board exams
-
The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.
With the decision coming amid a high caseload of Covid-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.
Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, a government statement quoted the prime minister as saying.
Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers.
In the review meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including by the state governments.
“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year,” the statement said.
Modi said at the meeting that Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board examinations has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.
He said the Covid-19 situation is dynamic across the country, and that the number of cases is coming down with some states managing the situation through effective micro-containment, while some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation, he noted, asserting that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is a “big relief” that the Class 12 board exams have been cancelled. “I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief,” Kejriwal tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU