Class 12 board exams cancelled, PM Narendra Modi says anxiety should end

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

With the decision coming amid a high caseload of Covid-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, a government statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers.

In the review meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including by the state governments.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII would not be held this year,” the statement said.

Modi said at the meeting that Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board examinations has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

He said the Covid-19 situation is dynamic across the country, and that the number of cases is coming down with some states managing the situation through effective micro-containment, while some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation, he noted, asserting that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is a “big relief” that the Class 12 have been cancelled. “I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief,” Kejriwal tweeted.

