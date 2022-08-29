Cleaning work continues in full swing after Noida twin tower demolition

-
ALSO READ
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
Delhi Court defers order on plea for restoration of temples at Qutub Minar
'Royal family member' claims Qutub Minar, twist in temple restoration plea
Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 28; here's a recap
Noida twin tower demolition: Health dept gears up for possible emergency
-
Cleaning work continued in full swing in the residential societies and roads around the now-demolished Supertech twin towers on Monday, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.
While scores of residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies in Sector 93A returned Sunday night, many others continued their journey back home Monday.
Around 5,000 residents of the two societies closest to the twin towers were evacuated for the day ahead of the 2.30 pm explosion that brought down the towers in just 12 seconds along with thousands of tonnes of debris and clouds of dust that spread in the nearby areas.
They were allowed to return 7 pm onwards Sunday after safety clearance from an inspection team that included officials of Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolitions, CBRI and Noida Authority.
Maheshwari said cleaning activities like washing and sweeping, which had started Sunday evening itself, were continuing in full swing and a large number of workers and officials were on the job.
Water was being sprinkled on trees and plants in the two societies and nearby areas that got covered by dust in the wake of the demolition, while roads were also being washed, she said.
She said electricity, domestic gas and water supplies were restored soon after the inspections post demolition.
The supplies are running normal and no malfunction has been observed by our officials till now. We are keeping a close eye on all the supply lines, the senior IAS officer said.
Green garbage caused due to twin tower demolition has been cleared from various areas. Washing, sweeping and other cleaning activities ongoing, Maheshwari tweeted.
Meanwhile, police personnel remain deployed at a road stretch in front of the now-demolished twin towers. The stretch has been barricaded for a fortnight now for security reasons.
While the twin towers are gone now, several locals tried to reach close to the huge mounds of debris to take pictures and videos from close quarters Monday.
Standing nearly 100-metre high taller than Qutub Minar (73 metre the twin towers are India's tallest illegal residential structures to have been demolished.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 17:29 IST