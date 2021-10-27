Clear Air India dues, buy tickets in cash: FinMin tells ministries

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
Tata Sons' insurance, auto subsidiaries defy Covid-19 pandemic blues
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services
-
The finance ministry has asked all government departments and ministries to clear the dues of Air India and Air India Express with immediate effect on the back of the ongoing disinvestment process of the airline.
It further said that since Air India has stopped giving credit facility on account of purchase of air tickets, they may be purchased in cash till further instructions.
The government also clarified that in all cases of air travel (both domestic and international), including leave travel concession where the Centre bears the cost of air passage, the officials concerned are not required to travel exclusively by Air India.
“The Government of India has decided to disinvest Air India. The process of disinvestment of Air India and Air India Express is ongoing. Air India has stopped extending credit facility on account of purchase of air tickets. Therefore, all ministries/departments are directed to clear Air India’s dues immediately. Air tickets from Air India may be purchased in cash till further instructions,” the Department of Expenditure said in a notification.
The government on Monday signed a share-purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of the national carrier for Rs 18,000 crore. Earlier this month, the government had accepted an offer by Talace — the holding company of Tata Sons - to pay Rs 2,700-crore cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt.
On October 11, a letter of intent was issued to Tata Group, confirming the government's willingness to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the airline. The deal also includes the sale of Air India Express and the ground handling arm Air India SATS.
The Tatas beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium, led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh, and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier.
This is the first privatisation since 2003-04. Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' portfolio. It holds majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU