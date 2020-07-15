Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana today, says IMD

A thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur in parts of and in the next two hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Kaithal, Kurushetra, Karnal, Panipat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the tweeted, adding that light rain would occur over Agra and Mathura and adjoining areas.

The had also tweeted earlier, "Under the influence of strong lower-level wind convergence along the West coast, isolated heavy to very heavy is likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and north Konkan from 14 to 16 July, with isolated extremely heavy over north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 15th July and over south Gujarat region on 16th July.

