JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Six things you should know about NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
Business Standard

Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana today, says IMD

A thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Topics
Rainfall | Indian Meteorological Department | Uttar Pradesh

ANI  |  General News 

Monsoon, cycle rikshaw, ricshaw, rains, people, IMD, weather, atmosphere, environment, season

A thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Kaithal, Kurushetra, Karnal, Panipat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted, adding that light rain would occur over Agra and Mathura and adjoining areas.

The IMD had also tweeted earlier, "Under the influence of strong lower-level wind convergence along the West coast, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and north Konkan from 14 to 16 July, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 15th July and over south Gujarat region on 16th July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU