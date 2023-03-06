JUST IN
Excise Policy case: Sisodia's custody ends, to be produced in court today
TMS Ep382: Sebi crackdown, Bill Gates, markets, pump and dump scheme
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police
Latest LIVE: Sisodia's CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today
Goods of Jal Jeevan Mission worth lakhs stolen from godown in UP's Etawah
Development of nation not possible without women's participation: Irani
Sufficient infra to fight rising respiratory infections: West Bengal govt
Assam CM, Nadda meet Shah; discuss govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland
We will have to quit wrestling if president remain same: Sakshi Malik
Violence against women a hidden issue in country: Rahul at London event
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Excise Policy case: Sisodia's custody ends, to be produced in court today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CM Dhami expresses grief at death of 3 people in Champawat road accident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of three people in a road accident

Topics
Uttarakhand | road accident | Death toll

ANI  General News 

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of three people in a road accident.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "Very sad news was received about the death of 3 people and injuries to 2 people in a road accident near Dudhori area of Champawat. May God give peace to the souls of the departed."

"The concerned authorities have been directed to better treat the injured in the accident," he further said in the tweet.

Three people died, and two were injured in a road accident near the Dudhori area of Champawat in Uttarakhand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 10:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU