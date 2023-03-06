CM Dhami expresses grief at death of 3 people in Champawat road accident

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of three people in a .

Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "Very sad news was received about the death of 3 people and injuries to 2 people in a near Dudhori area of Champawat. May God give peace to the souls of the departed."

"The concerned authorities have been directed to better treat the injured in the accident," he further said in the tweet.

Three people died, and two were injured in a near the Dudhori area of Champawat in .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)