Rising Covid cases in China a concern but India need not panic: SII CEO
CM Kejriwal directs health dept to ramp up genome sequencing: Officials

Delhi has recorded 20,07,097 Covid cases and 26,519 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020

Coronavirus | Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, officials said on Wednesday.

Amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the central government had on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

"The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is monitoring the preparedness," a senior Delhi government official said on Wednesday.

"The CM has directed health department officials to ensure genome sequencing and other steps needed to meet any eventuality. Whatever steps needed to meet the emerging COVID situation will be promptly taken," the officer said.

Public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases reported weekly.

Delhi has recorded 20,07,097 Covid cases and 26,519 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 14:54 IST

