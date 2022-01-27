Jaishankar tests positive for Covid

External Affairs Minister on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," Jaishankar tweeted.

