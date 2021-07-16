CM Yediyurappa urges PM to provide 15 mn doses of Covid vaccine every month

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Will ensure Cong remains in opposition, I'll continue to be CM: Yediyurappa
Yediyurappa requests TN CM not to oppose Mekedatu project, offers meeting
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa faces fresh rebellion wave
-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S
Yeddyurappa on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide at least 1.5 crore doses of Covid vaccine to the state every month.
Yediyurappa put forth the demand for vaccines during a virtual meeting chaired by Modi with the chief ministers of various states to review the COVID-19 situation, said a statement issued by his office.
The Chief Minister explained that the COVID cases in Karnataka have declined to 1,900 a day.
In Bengaluru, it has come down to about 400 cases a day.
While the daily positivity rate is 1.42 per cent, the death rate too has come down to 1.25 per cent, he added.
Stating that Karnataka has so far received 2.62 crore vaccines, the chief minister requested the Prime Minister to provide 1.5 crore doses of the vaccine with a targeted 5 lakh doses everyday, the statement read.
Yediyurappa also told Modi that the district authorities have been authorised to impose sanctions depending on the positivity rate of COVID-19, the number of cases and the opinion of the Technical Advisory Committee.
The district officials have also been told to initiate appropriate action against those not following the COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing face mask.
As the Prime Minister asked the state governments to gear up for the possible third wave, Yediyurappa said the government is enhancing the oxygenated beds, ventilator beds and pediatric ICUs in hospitals.
The number of doctors, paramedics and lab technicians in the hospitals have been increased.
In addition, a large number of tools for treating COVID are also being purchased and new RT-PCR laboratories and Genome Sequencing Laboratories are also being set up in the state, Yediyurappa told Modi.
Yediyurappa requested funds under the PM CARES fund for increasing the allocation of vaccines and to set up 800 neonatal and pediatric ventilators.
In addition, the Chief Minister urged Modi to allocate 40 PSA oxygen production units at Taluk hospitals and decentralisation of the distribution of liquid medical oxygen.
He also appealed to increase the supply of amphotericin-B to treat Mucormycosis and increase the intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG) distribution for children.
During the video conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior government officials were present representing the Centre, while Deputy Chief Ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Govind Karjol, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar were present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU