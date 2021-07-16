Odisha sees 2,070 fresh coronavirus cases, reports 64 more deaths

on Friday reported



2,070 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 9,49,929, while 64 more fatalities pushed the toll to 4,925, a senior health department official said.

Of the 2,070 new cases, 1,195 were reported from quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is part, recorded the maximum number of new cases and fatalities at 446 and 22 respectively.

Other districts which reported more than 100 fresh cases include Cuttack at 319, Balasore at 176, Jajpur at 136 and Puri at 109.

Deogarh reported the least number of cases at three.

Of the 64 fatalities, 10 were recorded in Bargarh, eight in Balasore, seven in Sundergarh, six in Ganjam, and two each in Kandhamal and Sambalpur.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Boudh, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Puri and Rayagada.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state died due to comorbidities.

currently has 21,742 active cases, while 9,23,209 patients, including 2,563 on Thursday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The positivity rate stands at 6.36 per cent.

Over 1.49 crore samples have been tested in state thus far, including 70,244 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared two apartments in the state capital as containment zones after detection of multiple cases there.

Both the apartments have been put under surveillance of the civic body and the police.

The BMC will provide essential commodities and necessary medical support to the families residing in those areas through authorised vendors, sources in the civic body said.

