Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Extreme weather killed over 400 during June-Aug, 1/3 deaths in Maha: IMD
Dry weather likely to prevail in U'khand for next 3 days: IMD
Warm weather conditions in Delhi; IMD issues green alert from October 12-16
Monsoon: 113 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts for MP
-
Cold wave conditions abated slightly in Delhi on Wednesday with the slowing down of icy northwesterly winds under the influence of a Western Disturbance affecting northwest India.
The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.
The maximum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches more than the average temperature.
The observatory reported a cold wave on Monday and Tuesday logging a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.
An official at the India Meteorological Department said the temperature is set to increase up to eight degrees Celsius by weekend under the influence of two back-to-back Western Disturbances in northwest India. Light rain is likely on Saturday.
The national capital's air quality remained severe for the second day on the trot. The 24-hour average AQI read 407.
Air pollution levels in the national capital had entered the 'severe' category on Tuesday and the 24-hour average AQI read 402, a day after the Centre's air quality panel lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.
Weather experts said 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality is likely till December 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU