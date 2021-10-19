Dry weather likely to prevail in U'khand for next 3 days: IMD

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Extreme weather killed over 400 during June-Aug, 1/3 deaths in Maha: IMD
Warm weather conditions in Delhi; IMD issues green alert from October 12-16
-
Dry weather is likely to exist in Uttarakhand and its adjoining areas over the next three days, said the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.
This news pours in after torrential rainfall wrecked the state of Uttarakhand over the past few days.
In a tweet, the weather agency wrote, "Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today, 19 October 2021."
"As predicted rainfall activity has reduced significantly over northwest and adjoining central India from today. However, due to western disturbance and its interaction with easterlies at lower levels, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on today and dry weather subsequent 3 days," the tweet read.
The department said a fresh western disturbance is also very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from October 22 and cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on October 22 with isolated heavy rainfall on October 23.
The meteorological department also said that an intense spell of rainfall activity is very likely to continue over East and North-East India very till October 20 and thereafter.
" Intense spell of rainfall activity very likely to continue over East and Northeast India very till 20 October 2021 and reduction thereafter. Fresh spell of rainfall activity over south peninsular India (Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Coastal & SIK) during next 4-5 days," read the tweet by the department.
States of Uttarakhand, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU