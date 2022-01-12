Pakistan refuses IMF's proposal to renegotiate loan fearing new conditions

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Highlights: Pakistan wins by 72 runs, tops Group 2
T20 WC SF2 PAK vs AUS highlights: Wade's cameo takes Australia into final
IMF asks Pakistan to renegotiate if it wants extension in loan programme
-
Pakistan Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that he has refused to agree with the International Monetary Fund's new proposal to the cash-strapped country to renegotiate its loan programme, fearing that the global lending agency might impose new conditions.
Tarin made the remarks on Monday during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, which completed clause-by-clause reading of the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021, introduced to impose Rs 375 billion worth of new taxes under a condition of the IMF loan programme, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
Pakistan and the IMF had signed a USD 6 billion deal in July 2019 but the programme was derailed in January 2020 and restored briefly in March, 2021 before again going off the track in June, 2021.
From June to August there were no serious discussions between the two sides.
Tarin informed the committee that the sixth review date was January 12 but Pakistan took a three-week extension since both bills were in parliament for approval.
When I approached them for an extension, they (IMF) asked to renegotiate the programme, he was quoted as saying by the paper.
The minister said that he did not agree to renegotiations, fearing that the IMF might impose new conditions.
He added that the IMF had now agreed on a January 28 or January 31 date for taking Pakistan's case to its board and the final date will be conveyed to us soon.
The IMF's desire to seek renegotiations suggests that the government does not have much time to meet all prior actions, posing a challenge to secure approval of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 from the Senate before the new tentative dates.
Under Article 70 (3) of the Pakistani Constitution, any house of parliament has 90 days to approve a bill from the date of introduction.
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance on Monday approved the SBP Amendment Bill, which once cleared by the National Assembly, will be laid before the Senate for approval.
If the Senate approval is not secured this month, it could create problems for the government, which is also facing a new challenge in the shape of replacement of IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Ernesto Rigo.
The sixth review was scheduled to be approved by the IMF board in June last year but has been lingering on due to delay in implementing the IMF's conditions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU