Coldwave conditions likely over north India in next few days: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast coldwave conditions as very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during January 13 to 15 and over northeast Rajasthan during January 12 to 14.
"Cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during the next two days," the forecast read.
Besides, dense fog in some/isolated pockets in night and morning hours is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days, and over north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during next two days.
"Two fresh Western Disturbances very likely to affect northwest India, the 1st from January 16 and likely to cause isolated to scattered precipitation on January 16 and 17, the 2nd from January 18 and likely to cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains for subsequent 2-3 days," the IMD said.
Isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 11th and dry weather for subsequent 4-5 days, it added.
"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha West Bengal & Sikkim, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh during January 11 to 14. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Chhattisgarh on January 11, over Odisha on January 11 and 13, and over Telangana during January 11 to 13."
"Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar & Gangetic West Bengal on January 11, over Odisha on January 11 and 13, and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on January 12," the IMD forecast said.
