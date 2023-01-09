Cold wave: Lucknow schools closed till Class 8; online classes for 9-12

As the cold wave intensifies in Lucknow, the district administration has announced closure of all schools for students up to Class 8 till January 14 as per the earlier order.

For the students of Class 9 to 12 who do not have pre board / practical exams, classes will be held online from January 9 to 11. If there is no online arrangement, there will be holidays for students of Classes 9 to 12 in such schools.

For the students of Class 10 and Class 12 who have pre board / practical exams from January 9 to 11, school timings would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be the responsibility of the school management to make adequate arrangements to prevent cold in the classrooms and it should be ensured that heaters, etc., are used to maintain normal temperature in each room.

Students will not be made to sit outside in the open for classes / practicals / exams. Uniform is not mandatory and it is advised that students should be given entry even if they come in colourful warm clothes.

District level officers were asked to ensure strict compliance of the order, said District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

