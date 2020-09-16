Committed to bringing uniform civil code, require wide consultations: Govt

The government told on Wednesday that while it is committed to bringing a in accordance with a constitutional mandate, the issue requires wider consultations.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said according to Article 44 of the Constitution, the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a throughout the territory of India.

"The Government is committed to honour this Constitutional mandate. However, this requires wide-scale consultations," he said.

Bringing a in the country has been a promise made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its election manifestos.

