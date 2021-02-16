Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge is new Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Kharge to replace Azad as leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha
Ghulam Nabi Azad to meet Prez over farm Bills, suspension of MPs: Report
Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home isolation
Congress to name new Rajya Sabha leader as Ghulam Nabi Azad's term ends
Oppn to boycott Rajya Sabha till suspension of 8 members revoked: Azad
-
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has become the new leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu accorded his approval to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's request for appointing Kharge in place of Azad, who retired from the Upper House on February 15 after being the leader of opposition for over six years.
"The Chairman, Rajya Sabha, has accorded recognition to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Indian National Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha, as the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha w.e.f February 16, 2021, in terms of Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977 and rules made thereunder," a Parliament bulletin said.
"Consequent upon the expiry of his term of office as a member of the Rajya Sabha on February 15, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has ceased to be the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha w.e.f the said date," it said.
The Congress leadership chose Kharge to succeed Azad instead of Anand Sharma, who is the deputy leader of the party in the House.
Both Azad and Sharma were part of a group of 23 Congress leaders who had written to Gandhi last year seeking organisational elections and overhaul.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU