No suo motu contempt case registered against Rajdeep Sardesai: SC clarifies

The Supreme Court on Tuesday late night clarified that its website "inadvertently" showed that a suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets has been registered.
"This is in context with the news item being flashed in some news channels about initiating suo motu criminal contempt proceeding against Rajdeep Sardesai by the Supreme Court, it is made clear that no such proceeding has been initiated against Rajdeep Sardesai.
"However, status shown at the Supreme Court's website vide case no. SMC (Crl) 02/2021 has been placed inadvertently. Appropriate action to rectify the same is under process," Supreme Court Deputy Registrar (public relation) Rakesh Sharma said.
Earlier, the news with regard to the suo motu contempt case against Sardesai was carried in the media based on the information available with the top court's website.
