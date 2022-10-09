Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma passes away at Jaipur hospital

Senior leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away on Sunday at the age of 77 in the SMS Medical College, in Jaipur, .

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to pay his "deepest condolence" to the veteran leader and said that Sharma was unwell for quite a long time.

"My deepest condolences on the passing away of MLA from Sardarshahr (Churu), Shri Bhanwarlal Sharma. He was keeping unwell for a long time, I was in touch with his family members regarding his health, and met the family to learn about his health by reaching the SMS hospital last night," CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

"I pray to God for providing strength to the bereaved family in this difficult time and peace to the departed soul," he said in another tweet.

Sharma had become the MLA after getting tickets from for the election in the years 1998, 2003, 2013, and 2018.

He had contested the first time assembly election for becoming the MLA from Lok Dal in 1985 and for the second time, he became MLA in 1990 after he joined the Janata Dal Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)