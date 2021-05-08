Congress likely to hold CWC meet on May 10 over Covid-19 situation in India

-
As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage the country, Congress is likely to hold a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 10 to discuss the pandemic situation in India.
On Friday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has "failed the people of country", and "abdicated its fundamental responsibilities and duties towards the people" in the COVID-19 crisis and demanded that it should urgently call an all-party meeting to discuss the pandemic situation.
Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting, she attacked the government saying "India is crippled by a political leadership today that has no empathy for the people".
"Fighting COVID is not a 'government versus us' battle but 'us versus corona' battle" which "transcends political differences" and "we have to fight this battle together as a nation," Gandhi had said.
She further had added that meetings of standing committees must be convened to ensure collective action and accountability to combat the pandemic better.
The cumulative COVID-19 caseload cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598 including 1,76,12,351 recoveries, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll further mounted to 2,34,083.
