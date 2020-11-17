Congress, NC evading question on restoration of Article 370 in J&K: Singh

-
ALSO READ
No party can ever afford to restore Article 370 in JK: Jitendra Singh
Right to sell property rests with people of J&K, says Jitendra Singh
Cong welcomes alliance of J&K parties, demands restoration of Article 370
After Article 370 abrogation, Army seeks to buy land for camps in Kashmir
J&KPC moves SC for early hearing of pleas against Article 370 abrogation
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress and the National Conference (NC) of beating around the bush on the issue of Article 370 and trying to evade the moot point as to whether they would restore the constitutional provision if voted to power.
Targeting the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the "king" parties had held Jammu and Kashmir to ransom for half-a-century as dynastic entitlement.
The PAGD is an amalgam of various political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC. It has sought the restoration of Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.
Singh's statement came after NC vice president Omar Abdullah sought to criticise Union Home Minister Amit Shah who called the alliance the 'Gupkar Gang'.
In a series of tweets, Shah also said it is an "unholy global gathbandhan" against the country's national interest and questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on whether they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).
Abdullah, replying to Shah, tweeted: I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon'ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People's Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP and newly formed King's Party a free run in Jammu & Kashmir. We didn't oblige them."
Responding to Abdullah's tweet, Singh said, "I can understand the frustration behind this misventure by Gupkar Gang to gang up against "Shah" because he has spelt the doom of "King" parties which had for half a century held #JammuAndKashmir to ransom as a dynastic entitlement (sic)."
Speaking to PTI, Singh alleged that both the Congress and the NC are beating around the bush and trying to evade the moot point as to whether they would restore Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.
"If some of the Gupkar leaders believe that they can confuse the country through the English vocabulary, they should know that we are equally prepared to unfold the treasure of English vocabulary at our command, he said.
The minister said: We are ready to go to people in the ensuing District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections later with Article 370 as an election issue and let the Congress party also stand the test of the ballot by making its stand clear on Articles 370 and 35-A.
Singh said that the NC and the PDP leaders have not yet explained to the people as to why they boycotted the panchayat elections when they had taken the stand not to contest any election unless the constitutional changes were reversed and the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir restored.
What has changed overnight that they have now jumped into the fray in a bid to capture power through DDC elections, he wondered.
The more the Gupkar Gang sings its swan song, the better it would be for the country because the more they would thus be exposing themselves before the people, Singh added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU