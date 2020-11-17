Court denies bail to IAS officer Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

-
ALSO READ
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED arrests suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar
Gold smuggling case: Court grants ED 7-day custody of suspended IAS officer
Kerala gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer taken into ED custody
Arraigned as accused after 'refusal to name political targets': Sivasankar
Gold smuggling case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's ex-secy appears before Customs
-
Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar was
on Tuesdaydenied bail by a court here in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to money launderingcharges in the Kerala gold smuggling racket.
The special court dealing with Prevention of Money Laundering Act case (PMLA) here rejected the plea moved by the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.
The court had on November 12 posted the plea to Tuesday for orders after hearing arguments of the prosecution and the defence in detail.
The officer, arrested by the ED on October 28 in connection with the 'money laundering' aspect in the gold smuggling case, is now lodged in a jail here after the court remanded him to judicial custody till November 26.
Sivasankar had on Monday submitted an argument note in the court alleging that he was arraigned as an accused as he had refused to name a few political targets of theED's choice.
He had described as "without any basis" and "trumped up" the ED's claim thathe accepted in his statement to the agency on October 15 that he had spoken to a senior customs officer and made request to clear cargo addressed to UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram as per wishes of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case.
The ED, probing the money trail in the case, had earlier alleged that Suresh in a statement claimed that Sivasankar and his team in the CMO were fully aware of the smugglingof the precious metal through diplomatic channel.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the ED and the Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure ofgold worth Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5.
The ED has alleged that Sivasankar had intervened to get the diplomatic baggage containing smuggled gold cleared without examination by the Customs.
The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh surfaced.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU