Cong welcomes alliance of J&K parties, demands restoration of Article 370

-
ALSO READ
Stand for statehood of J&K, constitutional safeguards for residents: Cong
J&K terror incidents dip over 50% since abrogation of Art 370: Govt data
J-K witnesses spike in arrest of terrorists post Article 370 abrogation
India lashes out at China for calling reorganisation of J&K 'illegal'
'Nothing about us without us': J&K political parties' say on Article 370
-
The Congress on Friday demanded restoration of Article 370 and the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and welcomed the coming together of mainstream regional parties of the Union Territory.
Senior Congress spokesperson P Chidambaram said the Centre must also stop looking at the mainstream political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as "anti-national".
The assertion comes a day after mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting and formed an alliance for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state as it existed before August 5 last year and also to initiate a dialogue between all stakeholders on the issue.
"The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is a development that must be welcomed by all the people of India," he said on Twitter.
"The Congress also resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. The arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019 must be rescinded," the former Home Minister said.
"The central government must stop looking at the mainstream parties and the people of J&K as secessionist or anti-national," he said.
After a meeting Thursday at the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah which was attended by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone, Peoples Movement leader Javaid Mir and CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, the NC chief said they decided to formalise the alliance and it was named 'Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'.
The alliance will strive for restoration of the constitutional position in respect of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year, he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU