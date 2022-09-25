JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over issues of price rise, unemployment

Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the BJP-led government is not for farmers, youth and women but for the five-six richest Indians

Rahul Gandhi | Unemployment in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the BJP-led government is not for farmers, youth and women but for the five-six richest Indians.

"PM often asks- '70 saal mein kya kiya?' We never gave India the highest-ever unemployment. We never gave India record price rise it faces today," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth & women. It's a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolising any business they want," he said.

Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the government's policies have worsened the economic situation of the country.

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 07:16 IST

