18 die in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in 2 days, says govt

As many as 18 people died in rain-related incidents and after falling into a borewell in in the last two days, the state government said in a statement here on Saturday.

Five people died due to heavy rains. This includes two in Muzaffarnagar, and one each in Fatehpur, Aligarh and Gorakhpur, it said.

Seven people died after being struck by lightning. This includes three in Prayagraj, and one each in Chandauli, Sitapur, Aligarh and Hardoi.

One person each died in Fatehpur, Agra and Amethi due to drowning, the statement said.

While two people died in Mathura after falling into a borewell, one person died in Sultanpur due to a snakebite, it said.

According to the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the kin of the deceased have been given financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh, the statement said.

Amid heavy rains in the state, 67 teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in 44 districts in view of the danger of floods, it said.

The chief minister has issued directions to deploy Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary teams for relief and rescue work as needed, the statement said.

