Congress reviews membership drive ahead of internal polls

Ahead of the organisational elections, the Congress has taken stock of the party's membership drive and other campaigns -- including the 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' -- with state presidents and in-charges ended.
The meeting was called virtually to assess the party's work and progress in the states.
"Review meetings of general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents were held in online sessions during the last 3 days to apprise the 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan', the Congress membership drive, permanent training programmes and social media interventions carried out in the past few months," Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal has said on Monday.
"In the meeting, the party reviewed progress of these campaigns, discussed ways to improve and assessed reports of the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' from each of the states."
"We have resolved to accelerate membership campaign both offline and digital, strictly hold training camps and raise citizen issues in the days ahead," he added.
The CWC had approved the organisational elections last year. The enrolment of members for organisational elections on payment of Rs 5 each, started from November 1, 2021 and will end on March 31, 2022.
The call of new membership was one of the key demand of the Congress dissenters and they had repeatedly said the organisational polls should be held after new list of members have been published.
The District Congress Committees will publish a preliminary list of members together with the list of eligible contestants for participation in the elections. This list will be published before April 15.
The election of President, Vice President, Treasurer and Executive Committee of the DCCs will be held from June 1 to July 20.
The election of PCC President, Vice President, Treasurer and PCC Executive and AICC members by the PCC general body will take place from July 21 to August 20.
The election of the AICC president will be held from August 21 to September 20.
The election of CWC members and other bodies by AICC members during the preliminary session (date to be announced later) will preferably be held in September-October.
--IANS
miz/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
