Haryana govt submits proposal to develop Delhi-Hisar Rapid Transit System

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has given a proposal to the Centre to develop a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Delhi to Hisar.
Khattar said that this rail route would also facilitate connectivity from Hisar airport to Delhi airport.
The Chief Minister on Monday held a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.
Talking about the other projects, Khattar informed that approval has been given by the Ministry of Railways to develop a roadway under the elevated railway line of Rohtak.
Apart from this, the process of land acquisition will be started soon by the Haryana government regarding the rail route from Palwal to Prithla.
The Chief Minister further informed that 10 railway stations will be built on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor passing through Haryana in order to accelerate the development of various sectors.
Vaishnav has said that time-bound decisions have been taken to speed up the works of various railway projects in Haryana.
