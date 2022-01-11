Karnataka man sets bank on fire after his loan application rejected

Upset over the rejection of his loan application, a man allegedly set the bank on fire in the Haveri district on Sunday.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code, said the police

According to the police, the accused wanted a loan and he approached the bank. However, the bank denied his loan application after the verification of documents.

