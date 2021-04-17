Congress top brass meets virtually to discuss Covid-19 situation in country

Amid a steep rise in cases, the Congress' top brass met virtually on Saturday and began deliberations on the steps needed to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries, other permanent invitees and state in-charges of the party.

The CWC is discussing the current COVID-19 situation in the country and steps that need to be taken urgently to check the further spread of the virus.

The highest decision-making body of the Congress is also likely to pass a resolution asking the government to take effective measures to contain the spread of and provide vaccines for all along with financial support for the poor and oppressed sections.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to expand the country's vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The CWC meeting comes amid a steep rise in cases in the country with over two lakh new infections being recorded daily in the last three days.

