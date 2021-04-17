From exporter of vaccine to importer: Priyanka Gandhi taks dig at govt

-
Amid unprecedented surge in Covid cases, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government for exporting vaccine without having sufficient stock for the people of the country. She said the present dispensation has undone 70 years of efforts.
"Shocking that while COVID ravages India, from being a vaccine exporter, it has been compelled to become a vaccine importer undoing 70 years of govt effort, @narendramodi: the pilot who had his photo plastered on boarding passes only to press the eject button during an emergency," she tweeted on Saturday.
She sarcastically gave credit to the efforts of the Congress rule of 70 years which had been ridiculed by the current regime often.
India reported 2,34,692 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 1,45,26,609 cases on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry data.
This is the third consecutive day that the country has registered over 2 lakh cases. India had on Friday reported 2,17,353 new cases and 2,00,739 on Thursday.
Also in the last 24 hours, there were 1,341 new Covid-19 fatalities, the third consecutive day with over a thousand deaths.
