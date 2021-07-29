Congressman slams CDC for new mask mandate, says it's based on India's data

-
A top Republican leader has slammed the ruling Democratic party and the Center for Disease Prevention and Control for reimposing a mask mandate for vaccinated people in certain circumstances, alleging that the latest regulation is based on data from India.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, was speaking against a bill that proposed to reinstitute a mask mandate in the House of Representatives.
He alleged that the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) is based on a report that has not been reported yet.
The Republican leader, however, did not specify the report.
Referring to a conversation he had with a House doctor, McCarthy said that the report was based upon India about a vaccine that is not approved in America.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the opposition leader and described him as a moron.
However, McCarthy asserted that the Indian report did not even pass peer review.
The mask mandate is based upon a study in India, based upon a vaccine that isn't approved in America that didn't pass peer review. Could this be a plan to keep our schools closed? he asked.
His fellow Republican, Congressman Dan Crenshaw joined him on social media to support him.
Here's the truth, America: The game changer data the CDC used for the mask mandate is from a single study from India. The study was rejected in peer review. But the CDC used it anyway. Remember what I said about public health officials losing our trust? It gets worse, he said on Twitter.
