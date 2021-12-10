Contact of Omicron-infected person tests positive for Covid in South Delhi

-
A woman contact of an Omicron case in Rajasthan has been found COVID-19 positive in Delhi and is being shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, officials said on Friday.
The woman tested Covid positive on Thursday. She did not travel to any foreign country. 17 members in her family have been also put under home quarantine, an official said.
She is being taken to the LNJP Hospital and her sample has been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control, the official said, adding her contacts are being traced.
Delhi had reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.
The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.
The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative. PTI GVS
in cross notified by Rajasthan, has tested positive on 8th day testing in South district.
Being shifted to isolation facility.
All the 17 members of the household being put under home quarantine.
More contact tracing being done.
For info and necessary action.
Pls focus on increased coverage for vaccination. Need closure cases status from Dr. Monica
