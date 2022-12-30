JUST IN
President Droupadi Murmu condoles passing away of PM Modi's mother
Continue with work, will be befitting tribute to Heeraben: PM Modi's Family

PM Modi will himself attend several development programmes in West Bengal though video-conferencing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi

Family members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, have thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," family sources said.

Modi will himself attend several development programmes in West Bengal though video-conferencing.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 09:58 IST

