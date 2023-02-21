JUST IN
Cooperation between neighbours vital to prevent spread of disease: Kerala

As various infectious diseases are throwing up unprecedented challenges across the world, the Kerala government has emphasised upon cooperation between its health department and neighbouring states

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

As various infectious diseases are throwing up unprecedented challenges across the world, the Kerala government has emphasised upon cooperation between its health department and those of the neighbouring states to prevent spread of communicable ailments.

State Health Minister Veena George said it was necessary for the health departments of the bordering states to work in cooperation with each other to prevent spread of infectious diseases effectively.

The minister was speaking at an inter-state meeting of various states inaugurated by her on Monday, a government release said.

At the meeting, George said that health workers in border districts, when required, should coordinate with each other in the areas of data sharing, early warning, preparation of strategic action plans, development of local awareness materials, implementation of containment and quarantine guidelines.

She said that climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and pesticide resistance have all contributed to disease outbreaks.

Neighboring states are doing well to prevent spread of diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, H1N1, influenza and COVID-19, George noted and added that collaboration between the health departments should be maintained and further strengthened by incorporating the concept of One Health.

"This is particularly relevant for Kerala given its large inter-state trade in vegetables, poultry and livestock."

Such inter-state meetings would help collaboration on public health activities, solve problems and strengthen cooperation between states, the Minister was quoted as saying in the release.

All south Indian states have performed well in communicable disease control, but due to the continuing challenges, collective efforts are needed to tackle epidemics, she added.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 09:55 IST

